Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling to star in the Russo Brothers upcoming spy drama The Gray Man

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be helming the upcoming Netflix spy drama called The Gray Man. The news reports state that the film's script is done by Joe Russo. News reports further add that the film's script has been worked upon by the writers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The news update about the upcoming Netflix spy thriller, titled The Gray Man, state that the film will be made on a massive budget of 200 million dollars.

The upcoming thriller by Joe and Anthony Russo is reportedly based on a 2009 novel of the same name by author Mark Greaney. The film will have Ryan Gosling essay the role of Court Gentry, who is a former CIA operative. The film, The Gray Man reportedly revolves around the character of Court Gentry who is also known as Gray Man. Now, as per media reports, Hollywood actor Chris Evans who has essayed the role of Captain America will be essaying the role of former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen. The character essayed by Ryan Gosling, Court Gentry, is expected to be hunted by former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen.

Now, the film's cast has been announced and the fans and film audiences are very excited about the spy drama. The Netflix drama will be backed by Russo Brothers under the banner AGBO banner. The film, called The Gray Man will also be backed by Mike Larocca, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

