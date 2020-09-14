  1. Home
Chris Evans’ Avengers co star Mark Ruffalo helps him see the ‘silver lining’ post his explicit photo leak

Mark Ruffalo is helping his Avengers co-star Chris Evans see the silver lining after the star accidentally leaked his own nudes through his Instagram story.
Mark Ruffalo is trying to cheer up Chris Evans! Earlier on Saturday (September 12), Chris, 39, accidentally leaked a very explicit picture, seemingly of himself. The video that Chris posted to his Instagram Stories was actually a screen recording from an iPhone and when the video ended, it showed the camera roll on the phone. The photos that were shown on the camera roll included several pictures of Chris, the Heads Up video, and a photo of a penis. 

 

There’s no way of confirming who the man in the photo is though, or whose camera roll is captured in the video.  He quickly deleted the post, but that didn’t stop fans from screenshotting the pic. Chris‘ Avengers co-star Mark, 52, has now taken to Twitter to react to the pic, telling him to be embarrassed by it.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” Mark tweeted. 

 

One of the photos on the camera roll also had a meme of Chris‘ face with the words “guard that p—y” written on the photo.  Chris‘ name is currently the number one trending topic on Twitter and he is also number one on Google Trends, all because of the photo leak. As of right now, Chris himself hasn’t addressed the infamous picture just yet, but stay tuned for updates.

 

