Chris Evans’ bizarre tweet about Christian Slater makes him trend on Twitter; Fans think MCU star is ‘high’

Fans recently had hilarious responses to Chris Evans’ bizarre tweet about Heathers star Christian Slater. Scroll down to see more on this.
Chris Evans recently took to Twitter and his rumblings landed fellow actor Christian Slater in a trending spot! The 40-year-old Captain America star took to Twitter and shared some thoughts about the Dirty John actor who’s 51. “If Christian Slater from 1989 walked into the room, and I had never heard his name before, and had to guess what it was just from what he looked like, I would guess ‘Christian Slater,’” Chris tweeted.

 

If you’re wondering what Christian was up to back in 1989, he was 19 at the time and that’s the year his movie Heathers was released. Soon after Evans’ tweet, fans went berserk over his bizarre tweet, one said: “If you’re wondering, the reason Christian Slater is trending is because Chris Evans is high, I’m pretty sure.”

 

Another said: “I’m sorry Chris Evans tweeting about Christian Slater ‘Heathers’ era is ICONIC! I don’t make the rules, it just is.” One social media user simply asked: “So if Christian Slater from like two years ago walked in, you wouldn't have a clue what to call him? Is this code or are you just high? I'm not judging, but this sounds like the thoughts of someone who's baked.”

 

Back in June 2021, the MCU star marked his 40th birthday and got wished by several co-stars. Chris Hemsworth wished Chris Evans on his birthday with a thoughtful but hilarious post.  Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth dropped a wish for Evans but instead of sharing a selfie with Captain America he chose Guardian of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt. However, he made up for it as he called Evans his number one. Sharing a rather happy selfie, Hemsworth captioned his photo, "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans." 

 

