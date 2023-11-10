Chris Evans broke down his iconic MCU character Captain America

Every actor is often remembered for one particular role that everyone remembers for the rest of their lives. The same can be said about Chris Evans as he played the role of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. While it was not the first superhero role that the actor played, he was earlier seen as Human Torch in the X-Men movies under the Marvel Studios. Considering his performance in the previous superhero flick, he was approached for the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Evans shared about getting the role of Captain America

Ever since the first Iron Man movie kick-started the MCU, many were looking forward to its other characters. Chris Evans knew that Marvel Studios had big plans to create this tapestry and integrate the world of superheroes in a way it hadn’t been done prior. In a conversation with GQ, the actor broke down his iconic MCU character Captain America as he knew about it from the comics about the character. “With like most comics, there’s a number of different writers who are writing for that character and a number of different storylines. So you are not sure which one they are gonna follow,” said the actor. For Evans , it was not a whole lot about where the character was gonna end up but it was more about the burden of trying to create a universe. However, that really falls onto his lap all alone as Robert Downey Jr and every other character had an equal responsibility.

The MCU star was relaxed that they had RDJ driving the machine. “Like he had already done so well with Iron Man and it was such a phenomenon that you kind of felt like okay this is where we are off on the right foot,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘It's funny when you…’: When Chris Evans wondered if his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Captain America a ‘virgin’

Will Chris Evans return as Captain America in the MCU?

Following the recent reports of the OG Avengers returning for another MCU project, it can be speculated that Chris Evans might return as Captain America. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, it can be assumed that he might return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which was rumored prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The actor has also maintained the notion of returning someday in the future, but not in the next couple of years.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: ‘There’s a beauty in that…’: When Chris Evans spoke about the ending of it’s MCU character Captain America after ‘it’s great run’