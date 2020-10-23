Chris Evans’ brother Scott weighs in on the ‘Best Chris’ debate; His response will leave you in splits

Chris Evans’ brother Scott Evans recently commented on the best and worst Chris debate that has been ongoing on Twitter this past week. Scroll down to see what he said.

There has been a big debate on Twitter this week over who the worst and the best “Chris” is in Hollywood and recently Chris Evans‘ brother weighed in on the topic. For the unversed, it all started when someone posted photos of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans and said: “one has to go.”

Evans‘ brother Scott Evans took to Twitter and shared a photo of Elisabeth Shue as Chris in Adventures in Babysitting. He wrote, “This is the only Chris that truly matters. I think @ChrisEvans would agree. #adventuresinbabysitting."

This is the only Chris that truly matters. I think @ChrisEvans would agree. #adventuresinbabysitting pic.twitter.com/rNOkQ984Mw — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) October 21, 2020

In case you missed it, a debate erupted over the best and the worst “Chris” in Hollywood and the overwhelming majority decided that Pratt should hold that title. Then, a bunch of his Marvel co-stars spoke out to defend their friend and so did the actor’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

