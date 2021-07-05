Chris Evans calls on fans to help find friend & Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman‘s missing dog Mylo

Chris Evans recently used his social media to help find friend and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman‘s missing dog Mylo who has been missing.

Chris Evans recently called on his fans to help find athlete Aly Raisman‘s dog, Mylo! Mylo, who went missing this weekend is nowhere to be found and Aly is asking fans in the Boston area to keep an eye out for her beloved pet. “To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you,” the 27-year-old Olympic gymnast wrote on her Instagram account.

As soon as Aly posted her search update, Evans stepped up and reposted the update on his social media. The MCU star was one of the first people to meet Mylo when Aly adopted him last year. Chris reposted Aly‘s Instagram post onto his Stories and wrote, “Be on the lookout if you’re in the area!”

Aly later added to her post and said, “I am so appreciative of all of your help and support! I have a favor to ask – please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen. If anyone should see Mylo, please don’t post the location in social media comments, but message me directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com Tremendous gratitude for your help and understanding.”

