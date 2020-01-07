Chris Evans channels his inner Captain America for Scarlett Johansson on Globes Globes 2020 stage; Here's how

Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson presented the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. On the Golden Globes 2020, the Captain America star won the internet with his heartwarming gesture.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fan within us was left screaming when Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson made their way on the Golden Globes Awards 2020 stage. The Avengers: Endgame stars walked up the stage to present the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. The Captain America actor looked dapper in a tuxedo while the Black Widow star stunned in a gorgeous red Vera Wang gown which featured a long train.

The Avengers: Infinity War stars announced that Taron Egerton won the prestigious award for his role in The Rocketman. He beat Leonardo DiCaprio, Eddie Murphy, Daniel Craig and Roman Griffin Davis for the award. As Taron made his way to the microphone to deliver his acceptance speech, Evans and Johansson decided to step aside and give him his moment. Instead of just walking away from the microphone and standing beside the winner, Evans chose to bend down and help Johansson with her train.

The heartwarming moment reaffirmed the fact that Evans is the most chivalrous Chris in Hollywood (No offense to the other Chrises.) We weren't the only ones who noticed Evans' action. Several Golden Globes 2020 viewers took to Twitter and gush over the heartwarming moment.

chris evans making scarlett crack up on stage and then being a complete gentleman helping her out with her dress... he’s the only man ever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yBalX5pDAD — ally(@marvelxtina) January 6, 2020

scarlett and chris hUHU I LOVE THEMpic.twitter.com/rEmHsTPdor — mik (@ranamikaela) January 6, 2020

@ChrisEvans is always a gentleman and is observed in each of the events. That's great for him and for us as his most admirers, we'll always want someone like him. — Beba Quiroz (@Cristy_quiroz1) January 7, 2020

Johansson made her way to the Golden Globes 2020 with her fiance Colin Jost. The duo made their way to the prestigious award show together. Videos from the behind-the-scenes reveal the couple was inseparable.

