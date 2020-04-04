Chris Evans channels Iron Man to wish Robert Downey Jr & Avengers: Endgame fans are feeling bittersweet

Chris Evans took to social media to send birthday wishes to Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. Check out his post and the photo right here.

Robert Downey Jr. is always going to be loved as the ultimate Iron Man aka Tony Stark and well, rightly so. The actor made his Marvel debut many many years ago and ever since, he has been a part of multiple films and the last of it all was Avengers: Endgame which definitely had everyone's heart for the longest time since its release. The movie managed to break multiple records and even today, it continues to receive so much love given the fanfare it enjoys.

Today, as RDJ turns 55, he has been receiving truckloads of love from fans, co-star and everyone who knows him. And so, Chris Evans aka Captain Marvel made sure to send out his birthday wish for him as well and took to social media to share a happy photo with the one and only, Iron Man. And well, it sure does have our hearts given the fact that he has made a reference from the last installment of the Avengers film, one that grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Chris wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr."

Check out Chris Evan's post for Robert Downey Jr. right here:

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the latest reports that have been doing the rounds is how things have fallen into place and RDJ is looking at returning to the Marvel universe with a special cameo in Spider-Man 3. From the sources suggest, he will return as an AI where he will be seen mentoring and guiding Tom Holland aka Peter Parker.

