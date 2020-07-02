Chris Evans CONFESSES he already misses his time in the MCU post hanging his Captain America boots

In a recent interview, Chris Evans admitted that he misses being a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Captain America. The 39-year-old actor played Steve Rogers for the last time in Avengers: Endgame.

*SPOILERS ALERT* It was last year when MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans cried buckets as all had to say goodbye to not just Iron Man and Black Widow but even Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was confirmed that a much older Steve Rogers had passed away at old age after finally getting his happy ending with the love of his life, Peggy Carter. It was an ending that shocked many but it was also befitting for all the sacrifices made by Cap.

For now, Chris Evans has humbly said adios to his time in Marvel and is focusing on drastically different projects like Knives Out and Defending Jacob. However, Chris admitted in a recent interview with Backstage that he does miss his time as a part of the MCU. "I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it," Evans confessed to Backstage but was quick to add, "... but there’s no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants."

Do you think the MCU will be incomplete without Chris Evans as Captain America? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, we might see Chris Evans reunite with Scarlett Johansson in Greg Berlanti's Little Shop of Horrors. While Chris is in talks to play Orin Scrivello, a dentist and Audrey's [Johansson] abusive and sadistic boyfriend, Taron Egerton might be seen as Seymour, a florist. Audrey works for Seymour's Skid Row Florists shop and is his secret love interest Billy Porter, who has already signed on to be a part of the horror-comedy will be giving voiceover to Seymour's venus flytrap-looking plant, Audrey ll in Little Shop of Horrors.

Share your comment ×