  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Evans CONFESSES he already misses his time in the MCU post hanging his Captain America boots

In a recent interview, Chris Evans admitted that he misses being a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Captain America. The 39-year-old actor played Steve Rogers for the last time in Avengers: Endgame.
8398 reads Mumbai
Chris Evans gushed about how he absolutely loved his time with Marvel as Captain America.Chris Evans gushed about how he absolutely loved his time with Marvel as Captain America.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

*SPOILERS ALERT* It was last year when MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans cried buckets as all had to say goodbye to not just Iron Man and Black Widow but even Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was confirmed that a much older Steve Rogers had passed away at old age after finally getting his happy ending with the love of his life, Peggy Carter. It was an ending that shocked many but it was also befitting for all the sacrifices made by Cap.

For now, Chris Evans has humbly said adios to his time in Marvel and is focusing on drastically different projects like Knives Out and Defending Jacob. However, Chris admitted in a recent interview with Backstage that he does miss his time as a part of the MCU. "I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it," Evans confessed to Backstage but was quick to add, "... but there’s no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants."

Do you think the MCU will be incomplete without Chris Evans as Captain America? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, we might see Chris Evans reunite with Scarlett Johansson in Greg Berlanti's Little Shop of Horrors. While Chris is in talks to play Orin Scrivello, a dentist and Audrey's [Johansson] abusive and sadistic boyfriend, Taron Egerton might be seen as Seymour, a florist. Audrey works for Seymour's Skid Row Florists shop and is his secret love interest Billy Porter, who has already signed on to be a part of the horror-comedy will be giving voiceover to Seymour's venus flytrap-looking plant, Audrey ll in Little Shop of Horrors.

Credits :Backstage,Getty Images

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement