Chris Evans deleted Instagram account within hours of his debut? Avengers: Endgame star reveals what happened

Chris Evans reveals his Instagram account was put on hold for a few hours after he debuted on the photo-sharing application two days ago.

Our Captain America, Chris Evans debuted on Instagram two days ago for a special cause. In his first Instagram post, The Avengers: Endgame alum took up the All In Challenge after being nominated by his co-star Chris Pratt. The actor's Twitter posts were always a hit and Chris Evans just took it to another level with his first post on Instagram where he promised to let his lucky fans virtually unite with him and his friends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Evans's Instagram handle has reached 2.3 million followers in two days. However, his Instagram account had initially gotten deleted within hours of his debut. While fans were struck with disappointment, the Avengers: Endgame star took to his Twitter handle in order to reveal the mystery behind his deleted account. "Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this???" Chris Evans Tweeted a day ago.

Check it out:

Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this??? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

While some fans said that it could be because the number of followers on his Instagram handle shot up to a million in less than a day, the others said that Captain America was simply too powerful for Instagram to handle! "YOU SCARED US CHRIS," a comment read on his post. "It’s the large and sudden influx of followers on a new account. It makes IG think your account is suspicious but they’ll fix it soon," read another comment. "Ah Chris. You broke Instagram," a user replied.

Also Read: Chris Evans finally makes his Instagram debut; to reunite with OG 6 Avengers for a special cause

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×