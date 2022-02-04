Chris Evans drops a BTS photo from The Gray Man after the release of the film's first footage

The first footage of one of Netflix's most anticipated projects, The Gray Man was recently released in the streaming platform's preview for its upcoming releases in 2022. The first footage featured Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Rege-Jean Page in some impressive scenes. Following the release of the same, Chris took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in his character Lloyd's getup. The actor sports a different look in the film as he dons a moustache.

Dropping a BTS photo from the filming of The Gray Man, Chris Evans in his Instagram stories wrote, "Memories." The actor's photo showcases his character sporting bruises on his nose and forehead. It's no surprise that the film will be boasting of several action sequences and a little glimpse of the same can also be seen in the first look.

Check out Chris Evans' post here:

Ryan Gosling's character features in the first footage of the film amid what seems to be a car chase sequence. The teaser also suggests that Evans and Gosling will be pitted against each other in the film. The Gray Man has also generated a lot of buzz since the film be Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page's first major role since becoming an internet sensation after the Netflix series was released in 2020. The film also stars No Time To Die star Anna de Armas.

The Gray Man has been helmed by the Russo Brothers and marks Chris Evans' first collaboration with them outside of the MCU films. The film's release date is yet to be confirmed.

