Chris Evans ex co star Jamie Lee Curtis thinks Avengers star's leaked pic was ‘planned’; Kelly Clarkson agrees

Another co-star of the Avengers star Chris Evans recently reacted to his leaked photo, and said that it might have been “planned.” Read ahead for details.

Chris Evans accidentally leaked an explicit photo of himself last month and now, his reel-life mom Jamie Lee Curtis is revealing her unexpected reaction! While making an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jamie Lee was asked about what went down. If you don’t know, Chris and Jamie Lee played mother and son in Knives Out. When Jamie Lee was asked, she responded, “I’m sweating already.”

“My question is this, he’s so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being,” she continued. “I’m wondering if it was even planned?” Kelly then agreed with her, saying, “Oh, he’s so clever! I kind of think it was planned just cause he was trying to get people to vote.”

In case you missed it, another one of Chris’ co-stars reacted to the Avengers star’s leaked pic. Mark Ruffalo, 52, took to Twitter to react to Captain America’s pic and told him to not be embarrassed by it. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” Mark tweeted.

Watch their full chat below:

After Chris’ photo leak in mid-September, Chrissy Teigen was also one of the celebs who reacted to it. The 34-year-old Chrissy’s Court star spoke out amid much social media banter about Chris’ situation on Saturday night (September 12).

“My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I’d say 80 percent of my roll is Whatsapp nonsense between friends,” she wrote. “I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll!”

