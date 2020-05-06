Chris Evans faces a goofy accident while grooming his pet dog Dodger
The actor who shot to global fame playing Captain America, took to his social media handles to share the hilarious mishap while attempting to give his four-legged-friend a haircut, which resulted in uneven patches, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals," said Evans.
He shared that his pet "hasn't seen a mirror yet," and added: "I told him it looks great."
I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) #Quarantinelife
He has finally joined Instagram to raise funds for the fight against the novel coronavirus on May 1.
Evans shared that he is taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also Read PHOTOS: Chris Evans leaves fans' hearts melting with joy by documenting a funny moment with his pet dog Dodger
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.