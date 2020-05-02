Chris Evans finally makes his Instagram debut; to reunite with OG 6 Avengers for a special cause

Finally making his Instagram debut is none other Captain America himself, Chris Evans! In four hours, with an impressive 800k followers and counting, the Avengers: Endgame star will reunite with OG6 Avengers for a special cause.

Chris Evans is nothing short of a hoot on Twitter as the fellow Captain America entertains fans with his adorable tweets about his pet dog Dodger as well as his funny comebacks to President Donald Trump. However, unlike his OG6 Avengers members sans Scarlett Johansson (who has successfully stayed away from the social media mayhem), Chris does not have an Instagram account, untill now! And showing off his Steve Rogers personality IRL, we have Evans using the platform for a good cause!

In his first Instagram post, Chris is seen accepting the All In Challenge from his Avengers: Endgame co-star and American football nemesis, Chris Pratt. In the video, Evans jokes about how he can't compete with Pratt and get his fans eaten by a dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion. However, the 38-year-old actor still has a solid plan in place as a lucky fan will get the chance to have a virtual hangout with Chris and five of his closest friends - Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner aka OG6 Avengers!

Besides a candid Q&A with OG6 Avengers spilling all the beans, Evans also offered to play some games with their favourite being Scattergories.

Check out Chris Evans' first Instagram post below:

Like we needed another reason to adore this handsome gentleman!

ALSO READ: Defending Jacob Review: Chris Evans' finest performance deserved to be a movie rather than a miniseries

Evans went on to nominate his other close friends Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie along with the great Billy Porter to accept the All In Challenge.

While Chris was not able to beat Jennifer Aniston's record of the fastest one million followers (five hours and 16 minutes) on Instagram, the Defending Jacob star already has an impressive 800k followers and counting in four hours.

