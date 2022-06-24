Chris Evans finally upgrades his iPhone 6s and his 'RIP' post for the old phone leaves netizens stumped

Chris Evans took to Instagram to share a post about his phone upgrade as the actor decided to finally move on from his iPhone 6s. Sharing a photo of his new phone alongside the old one, the actor wrote, "RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button." The actor's post received a lot of reactions from fans who were shocked he was still hanging onto the old phone.

It seems the Captain America stat isn't all that obsessed with staying on top of trends when it comes to technology and hence was comfortable using the iPhone 6s for such a long time. While the actor mentioned that he upgrades to iPhone 13, he will be missing the home button, he also further wrote what he won't miss about his old phone saying, "I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes."

Check out Chris Evans' post here:

Chris' post received several reactions including one from Octavia Spencer who echoed his emotions and wrote, "OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So…. #IFeelYouBuddy." Also, Kate Beckinsale wrote, "Not the grainy pictures."

As for Evans' fans, one user commented on his post and wrote, "The end of an era…" Another netizen commented, "We about to get selfies in 4K.... I'm gonna start panicking." Chris' new post comes a week after his recent release, Pixar's Lightyear where he starred in the role of Buzz Lightyear, based on a character that appears in the Toy Story franchise.

