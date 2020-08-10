  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chris Evans gets CANDID about having a career in politics: I have to think before I dive into it recklessly

Chris Evans recently appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and opened up about the possibility of a career in politics. Watch their full chat below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Chris Evans gets CANDID about having a career in politics: I have to think before I dive into it recklesslyChris Evans gets CANDID about having a career in politics: I have to think before I dive into it recklessly

Captain America aka Chris Evans recently made a virtual appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss his brand new political website, A Starting Point, which is billed as a civic engagement website. At one point during the talk show, Chris was asked if he would ever run for political office, to which he responded that he doesn’t “know enough” to be able to accomplish that.

 

Bill then responded, “Listen, I’m not pushing you to run or not run, but I just want to disabuse you of this one thing,” he said. “I’ve spent a very long time in television talking to a lot of politicians… and you know a lot more than a lot of them do.” He continued, “They are f**king idiots, a lot of them… There are no qualifications, and that is proven every day by the guy who is at the top of the world. He knows absolutely nothing. Don’t do it because you don’t want to do it, not because you think you know less than they do. Because they don’t have to know anything, and many of them don’t.”

 

Watch the full chat here:

 

To which Chris replied by saying: “Well I think my heart is in the right place but in politics, there is a real history of cause and effects you might think you're fixing one thing and the downstream effect is something you could’ve never been aware of.” 

 

“So I have to think before I dive into that recklessly. I think you can get away with that in my industry like ‘I’m gonna try and direct, why not’ but when it comes to politics you gotta have a bit more reverence.”

 

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans: I want a wife, I really want kids

Credits :YouTube, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement