Chris Evans gets a hilarious 40th birthday wish from Chris Hemsworth featuring Chris Pratt

Calling birthday boy Chris Evans his No 1, Chris Hemsworth dropped a hilarious birthday wish for his Avengers co-star. Check it out.

It's a Chris world and we're just living in it! Avengers star Chris Evans aka Captain America clocked yet another round the sun as he celebrates his 40th birthday today. Captain American's beloved fans flooded social media to wish the actor. Whereas, his MCU buddies were not far behind. Chris Hemsworth wished Chris Evans on his birthday with a thoughtful but hilarious post.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth dropped a wish for Evans but instead of sharing a selfie with Captain America he chose Guardian of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt. However, he made up for it as he called Evans his number one. Sharing a rather happy selfie, Hemsworth captioned his photo, "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans."

We wonder what Chris Pratt would have to say about that! Goes without saying, Hemsworth's birthday post for Evans cracked everyone up as fans flooded the comments section. One fan jokingly wrote, "Man. Chris has changed over the years." While another wrote, "Chris Evans: am I a joke to you?"

Check out Chris Hemsworth's birthday wish for Chris Evans:

Here's wishing Chris Evans a very happy 40th birthday!

Just last week, Hemsworth announced the wrap of Thor: Love and Thunder. Sharing a photo with director Taika Waititi, Hemsworth wrote, "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!"

