Chris Evans gives a sneak peak of his chest tattoos during interview & his fans cannot keep calm.

Apart from discussing Avengers, his childhood with brother Scott Evans, Chris Evans' interview look stole the show. Check out some of the tweets below.

Chris Evans is turning up the heat, virtually! The Captain America recently appeared for an interview via video from the comfort of his home and gave fans multiple reasons to cheer. For starters, the 39-year-old actor appeared for the interview with his brother Scott Evans. While the two siblings reunited virtually, they also opened up on their childhood, Avengers and more.

However, apart from this discussion with ACE Universe, Chris Evans also gave a sneak peek of his chest tattoos. Yes, you heard that right. Did you know the actor had chest tattoos? Turns out, he does and one involves a quote. The chest tattoos were peeking out from the floral shirt and summer vest that he was sporting.

According to a report in Just Jared, Evans' chest tattoo included an eagle on one side and a quote from Eckhart Tolle on his left. The quote read, "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

While Chris Evans has never flaunted his tattoos, this time fans got a better sneak peek of it. While the Eckhart Tolle quote tattoo is fairly an old one, the eagle one is fairly new. Fans obviously couldn't keep calm over the tattoo sneak peek and took to Twitter to mention it.

One fan wrote, " His floral shirt with the tattoos peeking. His chain. Chris Evans you are handsome as hell." While another tweeted, "chris evans has never looked so good omg. #chrisevans." Check out a few tweets below:

chris evans has never looked so good omg. #chrisevans https://t.co/meF9V4N1ZV — kimi czerwinski (@kimiczerwinski) March 24, 2021

His smile.

His laugh.

His arms.

His floral shirt with the tattoos peeking.

His chain.

Chris Evans you are handsome as hell.

If this is heaven don’t wake me up.

NON SUPERO TUTTO CIÒ.#chrisevans pic.twitter.com/2B9bna1K8t — fuck. (@lookandlove) March 23, 2021

This fit was giving me all types of butterflies today Chris Evans...thank you (: pic.twitter.com/puv6ObPB8y — lexii (@AgentLexiRogers) March 24, 2021

