Chris Evans' Instagram story fuels fresh dating rumours about Selena Gomez; Here's why

The rumours of Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating sent netizens into a tizzy and fans who are shipping the duo seem to be finding clues about their alleged romance. Chris Evans' latest Instagram story led to fuel more rumours about him and Gomez as fans speculated about latter's presence in the post claiming that they saw the singer's reflection.

Evans recently took to Instagram to share a story that featured a clip of himself playing the piano. The Avengers actor captioned it as, "Rainy day activities." The video showed the 40-year-old actor looking all joyous as he played the piano but eagle-eyed fans seemed to notice a brunette's reflection in the corner of the video and began speculating that it was Gomez.

Rumours of Chris and Selena's alleged relationship began earlier this month after fans spotted that the actor was following the singer on Instagram. Also, a Selena Gomez fan account posted alleged photos, claiming that the duo was spotted leaving the same restaurant.

While Selena and Chris haven't addressed their romance rumours, fans have been hopeful and are shipping for the duo. Recently, an old clip of Gomez talking about having a crush on Chris Evans during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen went viral. In the video, Selena talks about the Captain America star saying, "Isn't he cute? He's very cute." Selena further adds, "He's either going to hate me or love me" to which host Andy Cohen then replies, "I think he's going to love you."

