Chris Evans named People's SEXIEST Man Alive 2022; Captain America actor QUIPS 'It's ripe for harassment'

Lo and behold, we have a new "Sexiest Man Alive" and it's got our immediate YES! People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022 is... Chris Evans ! The amazing news was unveiled just a few hours back and while fans of the Avengers: Endgame star are elated, none are happier that Chris' mom Lisa Capuano. In an interview with People, Chris Evans spoke candidly about how he feels being crowned with the 'sexy' title...

Chris Evans joked about how a middle school-aged Chris Evans would "be pumped" by the Sexiest Man Alive tag and how it would have probably been "the road to the cool table" which he was not at. As for his mom Lisa Capuano's happiness on her son being crowned the 'sexy' title, Evans shared, "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about." Lisa, herself, gushed delightfully: "I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves."

Furthermore, Chris Evans confessed that he would rather jump into a fireplace than talk about being sexy: "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging." The 41-year-old actor also quipped, "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment." Chris probably won't use the word "sexy" in a sentence about himself and in spite of the Captain America actor not being quite comfortable with the title just yet, Evans believes he'll look at being crowned fondly years from now: "It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say, 'I remember then…' I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert - who had also unveiled last year's winner, Chris Evans' MCU co-star and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd - revealed the big news of Chris Evans being named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022. While partaking in a hilarious skit with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver's host John Oliver, Colbert also shared a witty video of Chris and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock from the sets of their new movie Red One. Indulging in playful banter, Johnson jokingly ribbed Evans into agreeing that the two would share the 'sexy' title rather than him being a "former" winner - The Rock was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2016! Chris - who had a Sexiest Man Alive sash adorned - relented eventually after much coaxing from his sexy co-star. Moreover, when Dwayne asked The Gray Man star to say something sexy, Evans stated with a smouldering gaze, "Go vote tomorrow."

