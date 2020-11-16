Chris Evans & Olympic medalist Aly Raisman’s dogs have a cute play date as former dons his Knives Out sweater

Chris Evans' dog Dodger and Olympic medalist Aly Raisman's dog Mylo had the most adorable play date with Evans and Raisman even sharing some cute videos on social media.

Chris Evans' Instagram and Twitter mostly contain photos and videos with his adorable pet dog Dodger and very recently, the latter had a cute play date with Olympian medalist Aly Raisman's recently adopted shelter dog Mylo. "Dodger had a very energetic play date yesterday... Too bad his charm didn't work on me," the Avengers: Endgame star wrote in his IG Stories as the two dogs goofed around in the video shared.

Evans also couldn't get enough of Mylo's cuteness and was seen cuddling with the tiny munchkin as fans realised the 39-year-old actor was donning his iconic Knives Out sweater. Moreover, Raisman shared some videos on her Twitter page as well. "Dodger & Mylo play date @ChrisEvans," Aly tweeted with a white heart while for Chris and Mylo's cuddling session, the 26-year-old athlete wrote, "Best buds @ChrisEvans," along with a smiley. Evans and Mylo surely looked like the best of buds!

Check out Chris Evans' IG Stories HERE and HERE as well as Aly Raisman's tweets featuring her dog Mylo's play date with Chris Evans' dog Dodger below:

Cute would be an understatement!

Meanwhile, Chris has been making headlines for his witty disses at President Donald Trump post the latter's loss against President-elect Joe Biden at the US Elections. When Trump tweeted, ""REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN." @ChanelRion @OANN," Evans quipped back, "It’s over. You lost. If you don’t like it, take it all the way to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott."

