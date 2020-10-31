Chris Evans OPENS UP about his ‘Dodger’ tattoo: That’s probably one of the purest relationships I have

Chris Evans recently opened up about having his dog Dodger’s name tattooed on his chest, and how he came about naming his dog Dodger. Read ahead to see what he said.

Photos of Chirs Evan’s bare chest has been making headlines this past week, especially since fans realized he has his dog Dodger‘s name tattooed on his chest and recently the Avengers star opened up about that tattoo in an interview. The 39-year-old actor opened up about his beloved dog and the tattoo during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which aired on Thursday (October 29).

“That’s probably one of the purest relationships I have,” Chris said. “It didn’t take much convincing. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, but not that one.” He said it’s been two years since he got the tattoo, he revealed.

Watch their full chat below:

Chris also talked about how he picked out Dodger‘s name. “There’s a movie called Oliver & Company. It’s a Disney movie. An animated movie I grew up watching,” Chris said. “When I first saw him in the shelter, I said, ‘Oh man, that looks like Dodger from Oliver & Company.’ After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of choosing other names and I just couldn’t get off Dodger. I said I’m not going to overthink this one.”

