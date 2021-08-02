Chris Evans OPENS UP on Lizzo’s joke about expecting a baby with Captain America: My mother will be so happy

Looks like Chris Evans and American singer Lizzo are indeed happy with the goofy news of having ‘little America!’ The singer, 33, had posted a joke on social media last week claiming that she is pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby! Sharing her state in a TikTok video, Lizzo said that she is going to have a ‘little America’ while the background music she played was from Captain America: The First Avenger. This sent fans into a frenzy as some of them didn’t think the video was anything less than serious!

However, Lizzo posted a follow-up response on Sunday from her apparent baby’s father Chris Evans who totally acknowledged her joke and extended it a little himself. Lizzo posted a screenshot of her Twitter messages with Chris where the Avenger said he just heard about their “little bundle of joy”, and that his “mother will be so happy.” An excited Lizzo shared the news with her fans stating that Chris saw the ‘baby bump’. In her latest video, Lizzo captioned the post with, “NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!, [sic]” asking her followers to help her choose a name for their imaginary child.

Both Lizzo and Chris Evans are having their own fun with the joke, and fans have been too excited to get updates about the goofy news. Lizzo even admitted to having slid into Chris Evans’ DMs one time, for which she had received an endearing reply from the Avenger. “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [sic],” referring to an accidental leak of an NSFW image from his phone’s photo gallery.

