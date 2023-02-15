Chris Evans posts adorable new PICS with GF Alba Baptista on Valentine’s Day; Twitter has a meltdown

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are proving to be ‘Couple Goals’ this Valentine’s Day, and Twitter is absolutely loving it. Earlier today, the Captain America star took to his Instagram stories and posted a slew of pictures with his Portuguese girlfriend. In the slideshow of photographs, one can see the lovebirds being goofy together as they pose for selfies on various occasions. We can see them enjoying a lot of quality time together as they go on dates, treks, vacations, and car rides. Needless to say, Chris and Alba looked much-in-love in the pictures.

Chris Evans and GF Alba Baptista’s new photos

Twitter reacts to Chris Evans and GF Alba Baptista’s photos Within a few hours since Chris Evans shared the pictures with Alba, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to express their meltdown. One user wrote, “chris evans really has a girlfriend and takes cute pics and videos of her, they do fun activities together, prank each other, travel and he posts her on ig, mans is IN LOVE and its not me, i have one leg hanging off the edge.” Another user’s tweet read, “chris evans’ instagram story i literally cannot take this anymore i am DONE”. A third person’s tweet read, “alba baptista making chris evans actually leave his house???!? honestly I’ll take that as a win!!”

Chris Evans made his relationship with Alba Baptista Instagram official Rumours about Chris dating Alba started doing rounds in 2021. After a year of speculations, on January 6, 2023, the 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories to share a series of adorable videos with his girlfriend Alba and confirmed that he has been dating her for a year. The compilation of eight different videos showed the couple scaring each other as they walked into a seemingly empty room over the course of last year i.e. 2022. For the unversed, Alba Baptista started her career at the age of 16 before making her English-language debut in the Netflix drama series Warrior Nun. Alba was seen playing the lead character named Ava. Apart from this, she also featured in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris in 2022 and has been a part of many Portuguese films and series.

