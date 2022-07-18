Chris Evans praises Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr. for 'always being in my corner in a big way'

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans may have kissed their MCU days as Iron Man and Captain America a fond farewell, long back, but their close-knit bond will forever prevail in real life! The dynamic duo, alongside fellow OG 6 Avengers Squad members Chris Hemsworth aka Thor, Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk, Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow and Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye, are Hollywood friendship goals of the highest order.

So much so, that Chris Evans was all praises for Robert Downey Jr. in a recent interview with ET Canada, where he was promoting his new movie The Gray Man along with Ana de Armas. "This, maybe, a little bit of a broken record for me, but Downey's always been in my corner in a big way," Chris praised RDJ before elaborating how his Avengers: Endgame co-star aided him, "Downey and I had been through together at a time in my career where I was still uncertain, still feeling things out, trying to take on a pretty big role. So, he's always been someone I've looked to for guidance and who better could you ask?"

Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr. matched the same sentiments about his close friendship with Chris Evans in a 2020 appearance on The Joe Rogen Experience podcast: "He's technically such a brilliant actor but he also doesn't take himself too seriously. He's flaky but he's the first guy you would want to have your back if something went down."

We love this bromance, 3000!

Meanwhile, The Gray Man releases on July 22 and also stars Ryan Gosling and Dhanush while the action flick is directed by the Russo Brothers.

