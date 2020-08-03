  • facebook
Chris Evans proves he’s the cutest dog dad while sharing an update on pup Dodger’s health post surgery

Chris Evans recently took to Instagram to share updates on his dog--Dodger’s medical condition post hip surgery. Scroll down to see the Captain America star’s adorable post.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 08:46 pm
Chris Evans’ dog Dodger is recovering well after his recent surgery. Last week, Chris took to Twitter to announce: “Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning.” “If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent,” Chris wrote along with two pictures of himself cuddling with his rescue dog Dodger. After sharing that Dodger was in recovery and "enjoying some well-deserved pain meds," things were looking good for the doggo despite his "cone of shame." 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The comforts of home.... #recoverybegins

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on

 

Now, Evans has returned to Instagram with a new pic of Dodger, who is officially cone-free. "Couple of kings," Evans wrote alongside the photos. 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Couple of kings

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on

 

The adorable duo has a real-life ‘meet-cute’ story, Chris first saw his rescue pup Dodger while filming the movie Gifted. One of the last scenes they shot took place at a shelter and Evans didn’t realize at first that the dogs weren’t show pups and were only hired for the scene, and were actually up for adoption. For Evans, it was love at first sight, the actor even documented their first meeting and posted it on Twitter.

 

 

Since then, Evans has been a classic dog dad and posts pictures with Dodger regularly. The adorable videos often show the duo cuddling and playing, in one of Chris’ videos Dodger is seen singing along with a musical lion. While in another one Dodger and Chris are shown being reunited after weeks apart while Chris worked on a movie. Of course, Dodger greeted Chris by giving him loads of kisses and licks all over his face. Dodger was clearly excited for his dad to be back home.

 

ALSO READ: Chris Evans REVEALS that he is a ‘VERY nervous parent’ as he drops his dog Dodger for surgery

Credits :Instagram Getty Images

