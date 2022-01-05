Chris Evans reportedly in talks to play musical legend Gene Kelly in untitled film, John Logan to produce

The year 2022 is shaping up to be the year of big-name projects hitting the screen and the market. According to Deadline, MCU veteran Chris Evans is speculated to play renowned actor, singer, and dancer Gene Kelly in an untitled film alongside producer John Logan, who is also expected to write the story and produce.

According to reports, the film is based on Evans' initial concept, which follows a twelve-year-old child working on the MGM Studio Lot in 1952. While working on a new film, the young child has an imagined connection with acting icon Gene Kelly. So yet, no studio has been known to be supporting the untitled film, leaving excited fans waiting for more information, as per Collider. Along with acting, Evans is said to be producing the picture with Logan and Mark Kassen, who directed Evans in the 2011 indie film Puncture. In addition, in 2020, the two collaborated to develop A Starting Point, a website dedicated to showcasing films by elected leaders addressing various topics in the United States. T-Street Productions, run by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, is also said to be involved in the project.

Meanwhile, Kelly's career was studded with iconic musicals such as Singin' in the Rain, An American in Paris, and On the Town. His dance ability transformed Hollywood musicals, and the Pittsburgh-born performer is acknowledged as being a pioneer in presenting a financially viable type of ballet to film viewers.

However, those who are suspicious of Evans' musical ability need not worry; the actor has released a slew of piano performances on his social media accounts. No further details have been released about the currently untitled film.