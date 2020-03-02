Chris Evans REVEALS he begged the director to land a role in THIS film; Find Out

Chris Evans says he practically begged a director Rian to get a role in this 2029 hit film. Read on to know more.

With so many hit films under his belt, you would think that Chris Evans could get anything he wants when it comes to movies and acting roles. However, during his latest interview, the actor revealed that he had to practically beg director Rian Johnson to cast him in 2019 hit film Knives Out. The 38-year-old actor finally played the role of Hugh Ransom Drysdale in the Daniel Craig starrer drama-thriller. Recalling his first meeting with Johnson, Evans mentioned that he did not let the director talk.

During the meeting, the actor kept pointing out all the things he wants to do with the role and how badly he wanted to be in the film, ComicBook reported. He said he was pitching ideas and begging him for the role thought the conversation. And it seems like it was all worth it, considering the film went on to make USD 307 million worldwide. In addition to Evans and Craig, the film also featured some other brilliant actors, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas.

Check out the trailer of Knives Out here:

Speaking about the upcoming project, Johnson revealed that film will feature a whole new location, a whole new cast, and a whole new mystery. In fact, the director even asserted that the upcoming film will not be a conventional sequel, it is going to be a separate in-universe story. He said he wants the movies to be just like Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot novels. Craig will be the only actor from the first film to feature in the sequel as his detective character Benoit Blanc.

