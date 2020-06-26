Chris Evans REVEALS he captured Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson dancing goofily for him on the sets of Civil War

In a conversation between Chris Evans and Paul Rudd, the Captain America actor revealed how he got some of his Captain America: Civil War co-stars to dance goofily in a video for him which turned out to be "too embarrassing." Read below to know the whole story.

In the latest session of Variety’s Actors on Actors, we saw the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) reunion between Chris Evans and Paul Rudd, who fans know as Captain America and Ant-Man. During their in-depth conversation, the two talented actors reminisced about their first meeting together which took place on the sets of Captain America: Civil War. Scott Lang's meeting with Steve Rogers was indeed a memorable moment as the former was left fanboying over Cap. Chris had a very interesting story to recall from his first meeting with Paul.

Evans explained how he, Anthony Mackie and Scarlett Johansson suddenly decided to shoot a little video for the Marvel gang, which would be like a yearbook video set to a Grease track. "We go together, like rama lama," the 39-year-old actor shared while adding how they were just going around and taking little clips of videos of people dancing which would culminate with all the clippings being cut into one video. The Defending Jacob star revealed that he has the footage with him.

"I was like, 'Hi, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, but can I get this?' It was you, Mackie, I think [Jeremy] Renner, Sebastian [Stan], and I just said, 'Look, everyone, just dance for 30 seconds,' and you did it. You were a great sport. You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video. I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing," Chris narrated about how friendly the Living with Yourself star is.

"It’s unbelievable. I can’t show it — it’s way too embarrassing," Evans quipped.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans REVEALS how sharing 'anxiety' with Chris Hemsworth was comforting when he became Captain America

We're going to start a 'petition' to have those videos posted by Chris Evans! It demands to be seen!

Share your comment ×