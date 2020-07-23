Chris Evans REVEALS that he is a ‘VERY nervous parent’ as he drops his dog Dodger for surgery

Chris Evans took to Twitter to share a cuddly picture with his dog Dodger, Chris also revealed that he is a very nervous dog parent as the star dropped Dodger for a surgery.

Captain America actor Chris Evans proves he’s the most adorable dog-dad! Today, Chris took to Twitter to announce the cutest news: “Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning.” “If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent,” Chris wrote along with two pictures of himself cuddling with his rescue dog Dodger.

Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning. If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent. pic.twitter.com/960bwIkPYL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 23, 2020

The adorable duo has a real-life ‘meet-cute’ story, Chris first saw his rescue pup Dodger while filming the movie Gifted. One of the last scenes they shot took place at a shelter and Evans didn’t realize at first that the dogs weren’t show pups and were only hired for the scene, and were actually up for adoption. For Evans, it was love at first sight, the actor even documented their first meeting and posted it on Twitter.

Since then, Evans has been a classic dog dad and posts pictures with Dodger regularly. The adorable videos often show the duo cuddling and playing, in one of Chris’ videos Dodger is seen singing along with a musical lion. While in another one Dodger and Chris are shown being reunited after weeks apart while Chris worked on a movie. Of course, Dodger greeted Chris by giving him loads of kisses and licks all over his face. Dodger was clearly excited for his dad to be back home.

Dodger also made his debut on the Graham Norton show in May, where he was seen wearing a knit sweater just like Chris’.

Watch the chat below:

