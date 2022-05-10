Chris Evans REVEALS his 'before and after' look from his upcoming release The Gray Man

In a goofy Instagram post, Chris Evans showed his fans what he looks like after filming his upcoming release The Gray Man. The Avengers leader gave fans a taste of what they could expect if they watch his next film. For the unversed, the film is directed by the Russo Brothers and has a star-studded ensemble starring Evans beside Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and more.

Evans has been rocking a bushy moustache for a while now for his role in the movie, Lloyd Hansen. In his post, Evans attached two back-to-back selfies from the same room and at the same angle to showcase the only difference in the pictures, his loud moustache now gone. He captioned the post, "Before and after," as he accompanied it with two hashtags promoting his film and character. The striking part of the post was not just Evans' moustache but a comment that shocked many.

Check out Chris Evans' hilarious Instagram post below:

As Chris was sporting a NASA cap in the before pic, the space elite took the opportunity and commented, "We mustache you a question: where'd the hat go?" Fans in the comments went rolling away laughing as they commented, "okay, you win," another added, "hahahaha best comment."

On the work front, before the release of The Gray Man, Evans will be heard voicing the iconic Toy Story franchise character Buzz Lightyear which premieres on June 17. 2022. The story will revolve around the fictional origin story of Andy's toy in the Disney franchise.

ALSO READ Dhanush, Chris Evans' intense first looks from The Gray Man OUT; Makers reveal release date