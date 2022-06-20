Chris Evans reveals his sweet childhood ambition prior to becoming an MCU icon; Find out

Chris Evans, the actor of Lightyear, has revealed his childhood aspirations before becoming one of Hollywood's greatest stars. Following a string of spectacular performances and having previously proven himself as a gifted actor, Evans' popularity skyrocketed when he was cast as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011.

However, Evans' most recent performance, on the other hand, saw him walk away from the camera and into the recording studio to deliver the voice for Lightyear's title character. The animated Pixar film tells the story of the cosmic hero who inspired the development of the Buzz Lightyear toy from Pixar's original Toy Story movie. Evans, who took over the role from Tim Allen, appears with Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, and James Brolin in the film, which follows a squad of space-rangers led by Evans' Buzz Lightyear on a chaotic and time-travelling expedition.

As per Screenrant, Evans recently got down with Buzzfeed for his much-awaited episode of the platform's popular 'puppy interview,' in which celebs interact with puppies while answering a series of questions. The interview included several amusing facts about the celebrity, with one question in particular questioning what job Evans would have pursued if he hadn't become an actor. Evans, an enthusiastic dog lover, gave a brief response as he got fascinated by the pups that swarmed him. Evans said as per Screenrant, "When I was younger I really wanted to be an animator."

With a lot of intriguing projects in the works, it's safe to say Evans' hands are likely busy for the time being, but who knows what the future may bring if the actor ever decides to get behind the camera and produce his own animated film.

