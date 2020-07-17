Chris Evans reveals how often he ACTUALLY showers in quarantine at home: I'm a very clean person

In a chat with NBC anchor Willie Geist, Chris Evans opened up about quarantine hygiene, life at home with his rescue dog Dodger and more.

Chris Evans, 39, is set to appear on this weekend's all-new Sunday’s TODAY Show, and in a preview clip via E News, we get a glimpse of the actor in conversation with NBC anchor Willie Geist. In the preview clip, Geist begins by asking Evans how he (and his rescue dog, Dodger!) have been holding up in quarantine amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Yeah, it's just me and Dodger," Evans responds. "You know, it's tricky because I'm a—it's such a stupid thing—but I consider myself an introvert! I am."

The Captain America star can't help but poke fun at himself, comparing what he's saying to people who boast, "I'm just a geek!" "It takes a while before I need social interaction," Evans adds. "I just stay home and I never shower." "That's not true, I shower all the time," Evans blurts out, laughing. "I don't know why I said that. I'm a very clean person," Chris exclaims.

The clip continues with Geist mentioning Defending Jacob—an AppleTV+ series Evans is currently starring in—but before the two delve into a discussion about it, Geist poses a different sort of question: "As a Patriots fan, where are you in the grieving process right now with the loss of Tom Brady?" "I mean, I hate to say it, I kind of saw it coming," Evans says, recalling Brady's announcement in March that he wouldn't be returning to the New England Patriots. "I was anticipating and bracing for it."

He continues, "And you know what, I could never, ever, ever harbour any ill will...he gave 20 years of some of the best football memories I'll ever have. So I wish him well." To which Geist further asks if Evans is going to support Brady's new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? "Not gonna go that far," the actor admits. "But I tell you what, if the Pats don't make it, the Bucs are the next team I'm rooting for."

