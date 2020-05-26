Chris Evans REVEALS how sharing 'anxiety' with Chris Hemsworth was comforting when he became Captain America

Chris Evans bared his soul in a recent interview where he spoke about facing severe anxiety due to the ups and downs in his career before bagging his most iconic role to date, Captain America in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Read below to know what the Avengers: Endgame star had to share on the same.

Chris Evans may be a big Hollywood star now but just like any actor, he too had a fair share of ups and downs in his career. In the early 2000s, with roles like Not Another Teen Movie and Cellular, Chris got the 'heartthrob' tag but not one for his acting ability. Back then, there was the fear of how many chances he will get to make a "good movie." Then came Evans' first superhero turn with the Fantastic Four series, as Johnny Storm, which came at a time when the superhero genre was just about taking off and he "needed" the role.

According to Awards Chatter Podcast of The Hollywood Reporter, Severe anxiety kicked in for the 38-year-old actor when he started missing out on parts in acclaimed films like Gone Baby Gone, Milk, Elizabethtown and Fracture while his 'good movie' performances like the one in Danny Boyle's Sunshine was being ignored. It was when he was shooting for his 2011 film, Puncture, Chris first started having mini panic attacks on set. The reason for the panic was because of the introspection on his acting career and if it was the right thing for him. Considering how he didn't feel healthy as one should be feeling. Then came the calling from Marvel!

While he was invited to test the part for Captain America for a nine-film deal, which would guarantee him a big payday and greater fame, Evans hesitated as he feared for his anxiety. "My suffering would be my own," Chris shared with THR as he turned down the opportunity, in spite of a renegotiating offer to six films and higher pay. Turns out, Marvel was really invested in Evans as Cap and straight-up offered him the part without testing. Chris spoke with Robert Downey Jr; who he shared an agent with, a therapist, trusted friends and family who all had the same advice to give; don't make a major decision based on fear. As history states, Evans did take the part and a decade late, the actor confesses that it was the "best decision" he has ever made. Chris owes it to Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, for his persistence and helping him avoid making a giant mistake. Moreover, all the things that he feared never really came to fruition.

Instead, Evans fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quickly. Just as quickly as his bond with the OG 6 Avengers began. Particularly, it was Chris Hemsworth, who helped the actor navigate his way through his newfound fame. "It was nice having Chris Hemsworth around because he was going through it, too. I mean, at the time Downey's Downey and Scarlett's Scarlett [Johansson]. And [Mark] Ruffalo and [Jeremy] Renner, at the time, were crushing it, too. Hemsworth and I were very new and we also had the stand-alones and so I think we shared in our anxiety, and at least that made it a little bit more comforting," the actor shared candidly.

We're glad that things turned out for the better and that Chris Evans ended up taking on the role of Captain America, which would go on to define his acting legacy.

As Chris has hung up his boots as Steve Rogers with his last MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film being Avengers: Endgame, Evans is now on a mission to take up unconventional roles to possibly rid himself of the superhero avatar. Post Endgame, Chris' next film was Knives Out, which turned out to be a sleeper hit and garnered a ton of praises for his performance as the family's black sheep, Hugh Ransom Drysdale.

Moreover, 2020 saw Evans step into the world of OTT with Apple TV+'s mini-series, Defending Jacob, which saw the actor play the role of Andy Barber, whose teenage son has been framed with the murder of his classmate. With both memorable roles, Chris has managed to get out of his Captain America persona and show off his acting talent without any fear or anxiety, of how his career will pan out, that he had felt, two decades ago.

When it comes to his future projects, Evans is currently in talks to star in Greg Berlanti's Little Shops of Horrors as dentist Orin Scrivello. Along with Chris, Scarlett Johannson and Taron Egerton are also being approached to play Audrey and florist Seymour while Billy Porter who has already signed on to the film will be voicing the role of man-eating plant Audrey ll.

