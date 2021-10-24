Chris Evans says 'good stuff' as he fanboys over John Krasinski & Jenna Fischer's The Office romance

The Office just found itself a massive celebrity fan and it's none other than Captain America aka Chris Evans himself. The actor recently took to Twitter to gush over John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer led Jim and Pam romance on The Office in the sweetest way. Evans revealed his favourite Jim & Pam moment from the show and fans went gaga over it.

It seems like many of us, Chris Evans too has been bingeing on The Office and took to Twitter to appreciate one of the most adorable moments from the popular show. Taking to Twitter, Evans wrote, "When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff."

This led several fans of The Office to further reveal their favourite moments from the show. Not just that, Chris' tweet also got a reaction from Jenna Fischer who famously played Pam on the show as she reacted with a GIF. Evans was prompt enough to respond to the same as he said, "Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet."

Check out Chris Evans' tweets here:

Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

The Office has already got a massive fan base across the globe and with Chris Evans stanning it now, the show's fandom went into an absolute frenzy on Saturday. Evans' fans were also happy to see the actor showing off his sensitive side as he acknowledged The Office's romantic moment.

