Chris Evans says it's 'frustrating' that Lightyear's same-sex kiss is up for debate

Chris Evans' Lightyear has been banned in 14 countries because the film depicts a same-sex couple who share a brief kiss. According to reports, The United Arab Emirates said the couple’s relationship violated the country’s media content standards and hence the Pixar film won't be released there. Previously in an interview with Variety, Evans was asked about the scene that has been a topic of discussion.

Speaking about representation and inclusion, Chris said, "I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of “news.” The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is", via Variety.

The same-sex kiss in Lightyear was initially cut from the movie by Disney and only restored after a public backlash. The film is a prequel to Pixar’s acclaimed Toy Story franchise and has Chris Evans voicing the lead character, Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger.

As for the film's much-debated scene involving the kiss, it revolves around Buzz’s close friend, a female space ranger who marries another woman. A scene showing milestones in the couple’s relationship includes a brief kiss. Lightyear also features a voice cast of Keke Palmer, Izzy Hawthorne, Peter Sohn and Taika Waititi among others.

ALSO READ: Lightyear: Everything you need to know about Chris Evans' upcoming film