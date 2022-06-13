Chris Evans says 'there's no one better' than Anthony Mackie to take over as Captain America

Chris Evans' Captain America days are in the past now and the actor seems to have no regrets about it. Amid the promotions of his upcoming Pixar film, Lightyear, Evans has been speaking about his MCU journey as well and also addressed how he feels about Anthony Mackie taking over as Captain America and handing over the shield to him now.

Fans already saw Anthony Mackie don the stripes and stars in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and he will soon continue the same in the upcoming Captain America 4 film. When asked about the same, Evans while speaking to Yahoo said, "There's no one better to do it. I mean, he honest does it justice. I'm so proud of him. I can't wait to see what they do in the future with it. But if there's any tear shed [about the role], it's just for the sweet memories I had."

Captain America 4 is currently in active development and fans have been excited to see Mackie bring his own spin to the character. While the film is yet, to begin with its pre-production, Mackie previously speaking about prepping for the role told Variety during his Grammys 2022 appearance that he has picked a song which is helping him prepare for his role. The actor revealed that it was Tupac's 1996 track Hit Em Up that he's been listening to.

Mackie's Captain America film is expected to hit the screens in 2024 although before that it, it seems Mackie will be appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since the actor previously revealed that he had visited the set of the film.

