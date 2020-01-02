Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Daniel Craig & others announced as 2020 Golden Globes presenters

The nominations for Golden Globes were announced in December by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Just a few days into 2020 and the awards season in the West will officially commence. To begin with, the Golden Globes will be taking place on 5 January and prep for the same has been underway in full swing. And the latest update is that, Captain America star Chris Evans and actress Dakota Fanning will present awards at the 2020 Golden Globes. The actors have not been nominated this year. However, Fanning, who starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has received five nominations including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Apart from Evans and Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer and Daniel Craig are also among the first presenters announced for Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, reported AP. Ricky Gervais will be returning to host the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards. It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony after hosting the show from 2010 to 2012 and 2016. Gervais is infamous for his celebrity digs and many expect him to create a stir on the Internet with his jokes.

Check out all the celebrities who will present this year at Golden Globes 2020:

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is proud to announce our first presenters for the 77th #GoldenGlobes. @Ana_d_Armas, @PierceBrosnan, and Tim Allen will join many more this Sunday for Hollywood’s Party of the Year! Watch this thread for more presenters over the next few days! pic.twitter.com/bb5xMw7niB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 2, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is also excited to announce Margot Robbie and Harvey Keitel as #GoldenGlobes presenters! More names soon! pic.twitter.com/aFi7EVT3o5 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 2, 2020

The past year witnessed some spectacular films and introduced movie buffs to some great characters. The nominations for Golden Globes were announced in December by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson. From Joaquin Phoenix to Quentin Tarantino and from The Irishman to Marriage Story, the Golden Globes nominations list is a powerhouse of talented actors, directors and music composers among others.

