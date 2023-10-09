'Chris Evans seems to be...': The time John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got candid about almost landing roles in the MCU

In the ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood, fate often plays a hand in shaping careers, and sometimes, not getting a role can lead to unexpected opportunities. In a throwback 2018 interview, the real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, riding high on the success of A Quiet Place, opened up about their near brushes with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and why they're ultimately content with how things turned out.

Emily Blunt's Black Widow and John Krasinski's Captain America dreams

Years ago, Emily Blunt auditioned for the role of Black Widow, a character that would later become synonymous with Scarlett Johansson in the MCU. Similarly, John Krasinski was in the running to don the iconic shield as Captain America, a role eventually claimed by Chris Evans. These auditions could have significantly altered the course of their careers.

In their candid conversation with Yahoo! Movies, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski revealed that they are relieved not to have been cast in the MCU. Blunt explained that being tied to a multi-movie contract would have limited her ability to choose projects based on her own preferences. She appreciates the freedom to explore a variety of roles and follow her artistic instincts, free from contractual obligations.

“There are benefits, and Chris Evans seems to be having a wonderful time,” Krasinski added. He acknowledged the benefits of MCU roles but emphasized that A Quiet Place might never have come to fruition if he had been cast as Captain America. He takes a laid-back approach to his career, letting life guide him, and finds joy in watching Chris Evans thrive in the role.

Embracing the Unpredictable Journey

Both actors emphasize that the unpredictability of Hollywood is part of its charm. They have come to appreciate the unique opportunities that come their way, unburdened by long-term commitments. As Krasinski humorously noted, he never dwelled on how different his life might have been as Captain America, but the thought brought a smile and a laugh.

In the end, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's careers have flourished outside the MCU, with "A Quiet Place" being a testament to their artistic and creative pursuits. The MCU, too, has found success with the actors who ultimately stepped into the roles of Black Widow and Captain America. It's a tale of missed opportunities that led to fulfilling journeys, proving that sometimes, not getting the superhero role can be the best superpower of all.

