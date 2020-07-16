Chris Evans to send an actual Captain America shield to the boy who protected his sister from a dog attack

  1. Home
The news of the boy saving his four-year-old sister from a dog attack went viral on the internet. The Hollywood actor who essayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films promised in a video message that the young boy will get an actual Captain America shield.
The Hollywood actor Chris Evan aka Captain America in a video message said that he will be sending an authentic Captain America shield to the boy named Bridger who protected his little sister from being attacked by a dog. The news of the boy saving his four-year-old sister from a dog attack went viral on the internet. The Hollywood actor who essayed Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films promised in a video message that what the young boy did for his sister was very brave and that his little sister is very lucky to have a big brother like Bridger.

On July 9, a dog was about to attack the four-year-old girl, when her older brother, Bridger stood between the dog and his sister to protect her. The boy ended up getting 90 stitches, but is reportedly said to be recovering from his injuries. The Knives Out actor Chris Evans said that he will be sending an actual Captain America shield for Bridger who brave act of standing between the attacking dog and his younger sister saved her life.

Now, in an Twitter post, Bridger is seen donning the Captain America costume suit and is seating next to his younger sister. The message by the Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans will surely bright up the day for Bridger, who fought bravely for his sister.

