Chris Evans shared how he started speaking like his 3-year-old nephew; Deets Inside

The Captain America actor may be known for his heroic acts on screen, but off-screen, he's got a soft spot for a little nephew who's much like him. Chris Evans, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealed some delightful insights about his 3-year-old nephew, Miles. The actor shared that Miles shares a special similarity with him – an unwavering decisiveness about his likes and dislikes.

Chris Evans on his resembling traits with his nephew

Evans explained that his sister's son is a lot like him, especially when it comes to things he doesn't like. “My sister has three kids, and the middle kid, Miles, is three years old. He is very much like me, in the sense that he is very particular about what he likes, more appropriately what he doesn’t like, which is everything. He says, ‘I don’t like it’..."

What's particularly endearing about Miles is his adorable pronunciation. He uses a speech pattern similar to the one Evans had as a child. So, instead of saying, "I don't like it," Miles charmingly expresses, "I don't yike it." “Well, he has the same speech algorithm that I had where the Ls and the Rs become Ws. So it’s, ‘I don’t yike it, I don’t yike it.’ And it’s everything we are talking about like the foods, the shows he watches, the clothes,” Evans added.

Chris Evans revealed that he too uses the phrase, “I don’t yike it”

Evans spent considerable time with his nephew, he couldn't help but be influenced by Miles' unique way of expressing disapproval. The Gifted actor, who recently concluded a busy Avengers project, enjoyed a well-deserved break during which he was in close contact with Miles. The toddler's phrase, "I don't yike it," somehow began to make its way into Evans' daily vocabulary.

Despite being a 33-year-old man and a superhero on screen, Evans jokingly admitted that he found himself using this toddler's speech regularly in his daily life. "So, I'm a thirty-three-year-old man, and you know I say at least like four to five times a day just to myself, under my breath and I just kinda say, ‘I don’t yike it’.”

