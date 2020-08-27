  1. Home
Chris Evans shares ADORABLE new pictures with his rescue dog Dodger in honour of International Dog Day

Chris Evans shared the cutest pictures yet with his rescue dog Dodger as the dup celebrates International Dog Day. See the adorable pictures below.
Dogs make everything better, even a photo of the man who played Captain America. Break out the tissues, because Chris Evans' International Dog Day photo with his pup Dodger will probably make you shed a few tears. The actor tweeted the image on Wednesday and it just might be Evans and Dodger's best picture yet.

 

As you can see below, Evans took a selfie with Dodger in bed. He adorably cradled his pup in his arms and smiled at the camera. Dodger also looks super comfortable and who can blame him? The Red Sea Diving Resort actor simply captioned his tweet, "#nationaldogday."

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In case you didn't know, Chris met Dodger while filming Gifted. He told People in April 2017, "One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?'" He continued, "And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love."

 

The two have such a strong connection, which started the day they first met. For International Pet Day in April 2018, Evans shared a video of their initial meeting. "This is the moment we met," the actor wrote on Twitter. "He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"

 

Credits :People magazine, Twitter, Instagram

