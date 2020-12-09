Chris Evans shares ADORABLE video of his dog Dodger; Captures how the pup wakes him up

Chris Evans recently shared a video of his dog Dodger, and captured how Dodger woke the Avengers star up, scroll down to see the video.

Fans love Chris Evans‘ dog Dodger and he just uploaded a super cute video of what happened this morning! “When I opened my eyes this morning, he was wide awake just staring at me. If a person did this it would be unsettling. When a dog does it, it’s hilarious,” Chris captioned the video. You can check out the video embedded below.

If you didn’t know, The adorable duo has a real-life ‘meet-cute’ story, Chris first saw his rescue pup Dodger while filming the movie Gifted. One of the last scenes they shot took place at a shelter and Evans didn’t realize at first that the dogs weren’t show-pups and were only hired for the scene, and were actually up for adoption. For Evans, it was love at first sight, the actor even documented their first meeting and posted it on Twitter.

Since then, Evans has been a classic dog dad and posts pictures with Dodger regularly. The adorable videos often show the duo cuddling and playing, in one of Chris’ videos Dodger is seen singing along with a musical lion. While in another one Dodger and Chris are shown being reunited after weeks apart while Chris worked on a movie. Of course, Dodger greeted Chris by giving him loads of kisses and licks all over his face. Dodger was clearly excited for his dad to be back home.

Back in August, Chris Evans shared an update on Dodger’s health post surgery. Chris took to Twitter to announce: “Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning.” “If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent,” Chris wrote along with two pictures of himself cuddling with his rescue dog Dodger in early August. After sharing that Dodger was in recovery and "enjoying some well-deserved pain meds," things were looking good for the doggo despite his "cone of shame."

ALSO READ: Chris Evans proves he’s the cutest dog dad while sharing an update on pup Dodger’s health post surgery

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×