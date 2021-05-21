Chris Evans shares an ADORABLE video of his first meet with Dodger on National Rescue Dog Day

Chris Evans shares the story of his first meet with his rescue dog Dodger and it is beyond adorable.

Chris Evans is known to share an amazing bond with his rescue dog Dodger, who often features on his Instagram feed. Dodger is famous among Evans' fans too who completely adore him and were recently left crying tears of joy after finding out the story of how Evans met Dodger. In honour of National Rescue Dog Day in the US, Chris Evans took to Instagram to share a video of his first meet with Dodger.

The Avengers: Endgame star posted a video where he was seen petting Dodger at a rescue shelter where he was shooting for a project. The actor also mentioned how he wasn't planning on rescuing a dog but after meeting Dodger, changed his mind. Evans in his Instagram caption wrote, "This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."

To celebrate National Rescue Dog Day, the actor further also encouraged his fans to rescue a dog and gain a "best friend" as he wrote, "There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend."

Evans adopted Dodger in 2017 when he was filming the drama Gifted. The actor is known to consider Dodger his best pal and it is often reflected in his social media posts where he's seen sharing fun conversations between him and his dog including discussions on taking a stroll to the dog park.

