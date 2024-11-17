Chris Evans Shares He's 'Waiting to' Act in THIS Genre; Says 'The Quickest Way to Get Me in a Room...'

Chirs Evans has an idea for his next project in mind, and no, it's not what you may think. He's one of the most renowned action heroes in the industry today, so it might come as a surprise to some that the Captain America actor wants to try his hand at a musical in the future.

While talking to People Magazine Evans revealed, "I'm waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing, dance. That is what I want." However, he knows that'll be difficult, saying, "I mean, that's tough though because that's something you got to do right." Explaining that there aren't a lot of chances for an actor to do try their luck at it, adding, "You only get so many bites at that apple. But knowing that I'm very precious with it and I want to make sure it's the right thing. So yeah, that's always in the works."

The Red One star makes it clear that it is the fastest way to get him excited about a project. He continued, "That's the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it's going to be a musical, I'm listening." While Chris Evans mused about his dream of acting in a musical, Dwayne Johnson was beside him, "manifesting it" for his co-star, cheering him on. The Moana actor said he had a "feeling it's going to happen" for Chris, calling him "Crazy talented musically,"

Advertisement

The two actors are currently on their promotion tour for The Red One, which boasts a talented cast, including, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, J. K. Simmons, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and many more.

ALSO READ: Did Chris Evans Tease Future Plans Of Being A ‘Superhero’ Dad? Find Out What He Had To Say