Chris Evans shares new photo with his dog Dodger; Takes a dig at President Donald Trump with the caption

Chris Evans recently shared a candid photo with his dog Dodger and took a dig at current President Donald Trump with the caption. See the photo below.

Chris Evans recently shared a cute new selfie with his beloved dog Dodger and the caption he wrote seemingly is a dig at current President Trump. “They can’t all be winners,” the 39-year-old actor captioned the photo. While Chris might be referring to the fact that the photo isn’t a winner since his face didn’t make the cut, he likely is referring to the fact that Trump isn’t a winner in the election.

Just one day earlier, Chris took to Twitter and replied to one of Trump‘s latest voter fraud claims. He wrote, “It’s over. You lost. If you don’t like it, take it all the way to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott.”

If you missed it, in August 2020, the Avengers star opened up about having a career in politics. Captain America aka Chris Evans recently made a virtual appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss his brand new political website, A Starting Point, which is billed as a civic engagement website. At one point during the talk show, Chris was asked if he would ever run for political office, to which he responded that he doesn’t “know enough” to be able to accomplish that.

Bill then responded, “Listen, I’m not pushing you to run or not run, but I just want to disabuse you of this one thing,” he said. “I’ve spent a very long time in television talking to a lot of politicians… and you know a lot more than a lot of them do.” He continued, “They are f****** idiots, a lot of them… There are no qualifications, and that is proven every day by the guy who is at the top of the world. He knows absolutely nothing. Don’t do it because you don’t want to do it, not because you think you know less than they do. Because they don’t have to know anything, and many of them don’t.”

