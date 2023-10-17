Chris Evans showcases wedding ring in public debut following marriage to Alba Baptista; DEETS inside

Chris Evans is an amazing Marvel actor. No, literally, he is actually the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cherished actor. The actor rose to prominence after his ever-charming role in Captain America. Recently, after winning hearts for his ever-charming role as Captain America, the actor got married. Chris Evans got married to Alba Baptista. For the very first time, Chris Evans made his debut as a married man and flaunted his wedding ban at an event, as reported by People.

Chris Evan flaunted his wedding band for the first time

Chris Evans appears in public for the first time after marrying Alba Baptista. As per People, the Captain America star welcomed fans for picture ops and autograph sessions at New York Comic Con 2023 on Friday at the Javits Center in the Big Apple. Evans was all smiles and wearing his wedding band in a snapshot uploaded by a fan named Alesia on X (previously known as Twitter).

The fan said with a color and black-and-white photo of herself with the Avengers actor, "So happy to meet Chris Evans again." Evans was wearing a broad grin in the photo, but another admirer pointed out that his new wedding band was also visible.

The actor's attendance at the New York City event is the first time he has been seen since marrying Warrior Nun actress Baptista in a secret wedding.

Chris Evans got married to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are having a good time as newlyweds. The Captain America star has announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend while speaking out for the first time about their nuptials.

The actor disclosed to the audience at NYC's Javits Center that he and Baptista married in two ceremonies, one in his home state of Massachusetts and one in her native Portugal. He said, "I got married. It was just fantastic. We had two ceremonies in a way. On the East Coast, we had one. In Portugal, we held one. My wife is of Portuguese origin. Yes, Portugal!"

Meanwhile, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony.

