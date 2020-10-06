  1. Home
Chris Evans SLAMS Donald Trump for his ignorant tweet on COVID 19; Calls him ‘reckless to a shocking degree’

Chris Evans just slammed US President Donald Trump for his ignorant tweet about coronavirus treatment, scroll down to see what the Avengers star said.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: October 6, 2020 07:26 pm
Chris Evans has something to say to the President, who just tweeted that he will be leaving the hospital today after battling Coronavirus for the past few days. In case you missed it, on Monday (October 5), Donald Trump tweeted, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

 

Today, Chris posted on his own Twitter account in response, “Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you.”

In case you missed it, the Avengers star got candid about exploring a career in politics on Real Time with Bill Maher and revealed that while he’s interested in the subject, he doesn’t “know enough” to be able to accomplish anything in politics.

 

To which TV show host Bill Maher responded, “Listen, I’m not pushing you to run or not run, but I just want to disabuse you of this one thing,” he said. “I’ve spent a very long time on television talking to a lot of politicians… and you know a lot more than a lot of them do.” He continued, “They are f****** idiots, a lot of them… There are no qualifications, and that is proven every day by the guy who is at the top of the world. He knows absolutely nothing. Don’t do it because you don’t want to do it, not because you think you know less than they do. Because they don’t have to know anything, and many of them don’t.”

 

