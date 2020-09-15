  1. Home
Chris Evans speaks up on 'embarrassing' NSFW photo leak: I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support

After tweeting about the NSFW leak, Chris Evans spoke about the incident in a recent interview and thanked fans for their support.
September 16, 2020
Chris Evans speaks up about his NSFW leak and thanked fans for their supportChris Evans speaks up about his NSFW leak and thanked fans for their support
It was a weekend that Chris Evans' fans will remember for a long, long time. The actor, who is pretty new to Instagram, cause a wave on the platform and on Twitter after he accidentally leaked a picture of his "package". For the unversed, the actor shared a video of playing "Heads Up" with his friends. The video ended by giving a grid view of his gallery featuring the bare-it-all photo. Following the leak, numerous fans took it upon themselves to stop from the leak from spreading. 

Diving into action, fans of the Avengers: Endgame star reported posts featuring the NSFW photo while flooding the internet with photos of the actor from his movies, with his dogs and more in an attempt to clean the timeline. Fans would be excited to learn that their effort did not go unnoticed by the actor. Appearing on Tamron Hall Show, Evans thanked his fans. He deemed his fandom "fantastic" and expressed his gratitude towards the support they gave him through the incident. 

The Captain America actor joked about being unaware about the whole episode before admitting that the "embarrassing" incident presented him with a weekend "full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments." The statements came after Evans took to Twitter and reacted to the leak by directing the attention towards voting on November 3. "Now that I have your attention," he tweeted before adding, "VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" 

Evans also addressed the tweet and said it was his attempt to turn a frown upside down! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Chris Evans' Avengers co star Mark Ruffalo helps him see the 'silver lining' post his explicit photo leak

Credits :Tamron Hall ShowGetty Images

