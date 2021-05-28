Chris Evans sustains massive injury on The Gray Man sets; Captain America star shares painful pictures

Chris Evans recently shared a picture of the recent injuries he sustained while shooting his next feature, The Gray Man. Scroll down to see it.

Avengers actor Chris Evans recently sustained some injuries and the MCU alum shared the pics on Instagram! The Captain America star, 39, took to the social media platform today and shared an update with fans regarding his many injuries while filming his new movie, The Gray Man. “It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn but condensed into one painful afternoon. (Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man) #thegrayman,” he captioned the photo of his black-and-blue-filled forearm.

The film is already a hit with Evans’ fans after Deadline revealed its plot. Previously, the publication stated that the action thriller “will follow freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.”

The Gray Man has since become one of the most exciting projects of recent times as it pits superstars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans against each other in a globe-trotting thriller. For the directors behind ‘Avengers Endgame’, the sky is the limit and nothing but true spectacle in nature would suffice not only their creativity but the fans’ expectations. Recently they released a humble budgeted story-driven tale of an army veteran turned drug addict called ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland and perhaps it did not meet with the desired response.

Previously, Deadline revealed that The Gray Man is being made for a major OTT platform and has added a new member to the star cast. Game of Thrones actor DeObia joined the ensemble cast of the big-budget Netflix thriller that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters, and Eme Ikwuakor.

Also Read: Game of Thrones star DeObia Oparei all set to star alongside Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man’

Share your comment ×